‘The Morning Show’ Gets Season Four on Apple TV Plus

The Morning Show will have a fourth season, Apple TV Plus announced. Season three starts in the fall. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are in the cast.

The show is about the cutthroat world of morning news. “Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace,” Apple TV Plus said.

Mimi Leder is exec producer and director. Charlotte Stoudt is showrunner and executive producer for season three. Michael Ellenberg executive produces for Media Res. Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce for Echo Films. Witherspoon and Lauren Neudstadter exec produce for Hello Sunshine.

Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films produce the show.

Season three of The Morning Show will feature Jon Hamm, along with returning star Julianna Margulies, and recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.