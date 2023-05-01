‘The Morning Show’ Gets Season Four on Apple TV Plus
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston star and exec produce
The Morning Show will have a fourth season, Apple TV Plus announced. Season three starts in the fall. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are in the cast.
The show is about the cutthroat world of morning news. “Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace,” Apple TV Plus said.
Mimi Leder is exec producer and director. Charlotte Stoudt is showrunner and executive producer for season three. Michael Ellenberg executive produces for Media Res. Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce for Echo Films. Witherspoon and Lauren Neudstadter exec produce for Hello Sunshine.
Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films produce the show.
Season three of The Morning Show will feature Jon Hamm, along with returning star Julianna Margulies, and recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.