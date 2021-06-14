‘The Morning Show’ Season Two on Apple TV Plus Sept. 17

Season two of The Morning Show, about workplace dynamics at an a.m. TV program, premieres on Apple TV Plus Sept. 17. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are in the cast, and executive produce the series.

There are ten episodes, which premiere each Friday.

The new season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and “a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play,” according to Apple TV Plus.

Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden are also in the cast. Julianna Margulies joins the cast as a news anchor.

Kerry Ehrin developed the show and is showrunner. Ehrin executive produces with Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which is the producing studio, along with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.