Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek' Spinoffs ‘Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Lower Decks'

Paramount Plus will continue its voyage with the Star Trek franchise, renewing its live-action series Strange New Worlds and animated show Lower Decks for new seasons debuting this summer, as well as its animated Prodigy series for a winter return.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for its second season on June 15, according to the streaming service. The series will continue to follow the exploits of U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount. Also starring in the series are Rebecca Romijin, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Celia Rose Gooding.

Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Sicacusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers for Strange News Worlds, according to Paramount Plus.

Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will return for season its fourth season this summer. According to the streamer, the fourth season features an unknown force destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Starring in the series are Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

The series is executive produced by Kurtzman, Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, Mike McMahan and Aaron Baiers.

Freshman kids-targeted animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will debut its second season this winter. The series is executive produced by Kurtzman, Kadin, Baiers, Roddenberry and Roth, said the streamer.■