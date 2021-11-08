‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Gets Second Season on Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Prodigy has gotten a second season order from Paramount Plus. The animated show, about the crew aboard the U.S.S. Protostar, premiered October 28.

Targeting kids, new episodes of the show roll out weekly.

The series follows “a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future,” according to Paramount Plus. “These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise–but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Kevin and Dan Hageman developed Star Trek: Prodigy. The show is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon.