Peacock Brings Back ‘Monk’ With Movie

Peacock is bringing back Monk with the movie Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. Tony Shalhoub, who played Monk on the USA Network series from 2002 to 2009, will star. The show centered on a detective in San Francisco with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Series cast members Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo will be in the movie.

The movie sees Monk solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

The movie comes from the original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, executive producer/director Randy Zisk. Shalhoub is an executive producer.

UCP is producing.

All eight seasons, and 125 episodes, of Monk are on Peacock. The show won eight Emmys.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” said Michael Sluchan, executive VP, movies, kids, daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

Peacock’s description of the Monk series goes, “Adrian Monk is a brilliant detective who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and his psychological disorder costs him his position as a legendary homicide detective on the San Francisco Police Force. Due to the tragic unsolved murder of his wife, Trudy, Monk has developed a heightened fear of germs, heights, crowds and virtually everything else, which provides an unusual challenge to solving crimes … not to mention his day-to-day existence. In the highly rated series finale, Monk solved the biggest case of his career, cracking the mystery of who killed his beloved wife Trudy.”

Shalhoub plays Abe on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present,” said Beatrice Springborn, president, UCP. “We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun and imaginative film.” ■