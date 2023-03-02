‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Starts Final Season in April

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on Prime Video April 14. Three episodes are on that day, and new episodes follow each week. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show and Rachel Brosnahan stars.

The show is about a New York housewife in the ‘50s, Midge Maisel, who sets out on an unlikely career in standup comedy.

Season five sees Brosnahan’s Midge “closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away,” according to Prime Video.

Prime Video shared a season five trailer.

Season four saw her burn some bridges and get cut from the tour. The season ended with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated despite the circumstances.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Bornstein and Marin Hinkle are also in the cast.

Sherman Palladino executive produces with Daniel Palladino, who both write the show. ■