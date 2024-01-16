Hulu’s ‘Death and Other Details,’ Debuts, Max’s ‘Sort Of’ Returns for Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (January 16-21)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Hulu’s new murder mystery series and the final season of Max’s Sort Of Comedy show lead the list of shows debuting during the upcoming week.
Death and Other Details debuts January 16 and follows a woman traveling on a cruise ship who becomes the prime suspect in a murder mystery. Mandy Patinkin stars along with Hugo Diego Garcia, Lauren Patten and Angela Zhou.
Max’s Sort Of debuts its third and final season on January 18, and continues to follow the life of a non-binary millennial who looks to navigate love, career and family, according to Max.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 16 to 22. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
January 16, June (documentary), Paramount Plus
January 18, Double Cross (returning series), ALLBLK
January 19, Chad (comedy), The Roku Channel
January 19, Hazbin Hotel (animation), Prime Video
January 19, The Kitchen (sci-fi movie), Netflix
January 21, The Woman in the Wall (drama), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.