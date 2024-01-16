Hulu’s ‘Death and Other Details,’ Debuts, Max’s ‘Sort Of’ Returns for Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (January 16-21)

Hulu’s new murder mystery series and the final season of Max’s Sort Of Comedy show lead the list of shows debuting during the upcoming week.

Death and Other Details debuts January 16 and follows a woman traveling on a cruise ship who becomes the prime suspect in a murder mystery. Mandy Patinkin stars along with Hugo Diego Garcia, Lauren Patten and Angela Zhou.

Max’s Sort Of debuts its third and final season on January 18, and continues to follow the life of a non-binary millennial who looks to navigate love, career and family, according to Max.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 16 to 22. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

January 16, June (documentary), Paramount Plus

January 18, Double Cross (returning series), ALLBLK

January 19, Chad (comedy), The Roku Channel

January 19, Hazbin Hotel (animation), Prime Video

January 19, The Kitchen (sci-fi movie), Netflix

January 21, The Woman in the Wall (drama), Showtime