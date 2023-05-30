PBS Kids, GBH Kids Partner on ‘Keyshawn’ Podcast

PBS Kids, GBH Kids and PRX have partnered on the podcast “Keyshawn Solves It,” which features a 10-year-old African-American boy on a mission to discover what has happened to the missing bikes in his Minneapolis neighborhood, ahead of his community’s Juneteenth celebration.

The podcast premiered May 29. Keyshawn receives a set of old keys that he uses to help solve the mystery of disappearing bikes in his neighborhood. With help from his friend Kiki, Keyshawn needs to solve the mystery quickly so the Juneteenth bike parade can go on.

There are eight episodes.

GBH Kids produces Arthur and Molly of Denali for PBS Kids. GBH Kids podcasts include ones based on those two series, along with “The Creeping Hour” and “Pinkalicious and Peterrific.”

“GBH Kids is dedicated to telling stories that reflect the diverse experiences and perspectives of our young audiences and their caregivers,” said Dorothea Gillim, executive producer and creative director, GBH Kids. “‘Keyshawn Solves It’ uses the power of audio storytelling to engage kids in a compelling mystery, while also celebrating Juneteenth, its origins, and important lessons about courage, responsibility, and resilience.”

“Keyshawn Solves It” is created by Ed Jenkins. “The podcast story is set during the week leading up to Juneteenth so that the listeners can gain a deeper understanding of this historical day in African-American history,” said Jenkins. “This podcast invites families to reflect on what Juneteenth means to them and their communities through Keyshawn’s story.”

Geared toward children 5-9, “Keyshawn Solves It” is produced by GBH Kids and distributed by PRX and PBS Kids with additional funding from Black Public Media.