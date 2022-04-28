HBO/HBO Max, ESPN Garner Multiple NAMIC Vision Awards Wins

HBO/HBO Max once again earned top honors for NAMIC Vision Awards, leading all distributors in total awards wins.

HBO/HBO Max led the industry for the sixth straight year by winning five NAMIC Vision Awards, which celebrates original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience. ESPN was the only other distributor earning multiple award wins with two.

HBO’s Insecure was a repeat winner in the best comedy category, while Showtime's The Chi topped all competitors for the best drama award. Lifetime’s biopic on the life of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – was the top choice in the Original Movie or Special category.

“As our industry’s consumer base becomes increasingly diverse, culturally relevant content is central to our industry’s sustainability,” said NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington in a statement. “The NAMIC Vision Awards importantly shines a light on programming that sets bold, new standards for inclusion by reflecting the myriad culture, stories, and contributions of people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.”

The 2022 Vision Awards winners were announced April 27 at the Walter Kaitz Foundation’s Hollywood Creative Forum event in Los Angeles. The complete list of NAMIC Vision Awards winners appears below:

Animation

Molly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDS

Best Performance – Comedy

Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS

Best Performance – Drama

Zendaya: Euphoria – HBO/HBO Max

Children’s

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – Sesame Workshop

Comedy

Insecure – HBO/HBO Max

Digital Media – Long Form

Equality, Identity & Hope: The Asian American Experience – Comcast

Digital Media – Short Form

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Elaine Brown: Creating the Conditions for Revolutionary Change – Comcast NBCUniversal

Documentary

Homeroom – Hulu

Drama

The Chi – Showtime

Foreign Language

Somos Afro-Latinos – ESPN

Lifestyle

Luda Can’t Cook – Discovery+

News/Informational

VICE News’s Black Lives Matter: A Global Reckoning – VICE News

Original Movie or Special

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime

Reality

We’re Here – HBO/HBO Max

Reality – Social Issues

Darren Waller: Gratitude – ESPN

Sports

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO/HBO Max

Variety/Talk Show

PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO/HBO Max