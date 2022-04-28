HBO/HBO Max, ESPN Garner Multiple NAMIC Vision Awards Wins
HBO’s ‘Insecure,’ Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ take top comedy, drama honors
HBO/HBO Max once again earned top honors for NAMIC Vision Awards, leading all distributors in total awards wins.
HBO/HBO Max led the industry for the sixth straight year by winning five NAMIC Vision Awards, which celebrates original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience. ESPN was the only other distributor earning multiple award wins with two.
HBO’s Insecure was a repeat winner in the best comedy category, while Showtime's The Chi topped all competitors for the best drama award. Lifetime’s biopic on the life of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – was the top choice in the Original Movie or Special category.
“As our industry’s consumer base becomes increasingly diverse, culturally relevant content is central to our industry’s sustainability,” said NAMIC president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington in a statement. “The NAMIC Vision Awards importantly shines a light on programming that sets bold, new standards for inclusion by reflecting the myriad culture, stories, and contributions of people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.”
The 2022 Vision Awards winners were announced April 27 at the Walter Kaitz Foundation’s Hollywood Creative Forum event in Los Angeles. The complete list of NAMIC Vision Awards winners appears below:
Animation
Molly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDS
Best Performance – Comedy
Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS
Best Performance – Drama
Zendaya: Euphoria – HBO/HBO Max
Children’s
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – Sesame Workshop
Comedy
Insecure – HBO/HBO Max
Digital Media – Long Form
Equality, Identity & Hope: The Asian American Experience – Comcast
Digital Media – Short Form
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Elaine Brown: Creating the Conditions for Revolutionary Change – Comcast NBCUniversal
Documentary
Homeroom – Hulu
Drama
The Chi – Showtime
Foreign Language
Somos Afro-Latinos – ESPN
Lifestyle
Luda Can’t Cook – Discovery+
News/Informational
VICE News’s Black Lives Matter: A Global Reckoning – VICE News
Original Movie or Special
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime
Reality
We’re Here – HBO/HBO Max
Reality – Social Issues
Darren Waller: Gratitude – ESPN
Sports
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO/HBO Max
Variety/Talk Show
PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO/HBO Max
