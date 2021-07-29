‘Arthur’ to End After Season 25

Long-running children’s series Arthur will end after season 25. The animated PBS Kids show, with an aardvark as its main character, is based on a children’s book franchise known as Arthur Adventures by Marc Brown, which includes Arthur’s Birthday and Arthur’s Family Vacation, among many other books.

Kathy Waugh developed the show. The final season will air in winter 2022.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement that ran in various media outlets, “Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers.”

Arthur debuted on PBS in 1996. Ziggy Marley performed the theme song, “Believe in Yourself.”

WGBH produces Arthur with Oasis Animation.