Changes at GBH Kids as ‘Arthur’ Creator Steps Back

GBH, which creates programming for PBS and public radio, said it is making changes in its GHB Kids unit with senior executive producer Carol Greenwald, the creator of Arthur, shifting to a consulting role as creative advisor after 35 years.

(Image credit: GBH)

Dorothea Gillim has been promoted to creative director and Marisa Wolsky was named director of Children’s STEM Media. Both had been executive producers at GBH.

Lisa A. Jones was named general manager. She had been deputy director of human resources at the Massachusetts Port Authority. Before a stunt in the Obama administration, Jones worked at GBH as project director for Zoom and Fetch with Ruff Ruffman.

GBH has been evolving from a local TV and radio station business to a creator of on-demand and digital-first content for national audiences.

(Image credit: GBH)

“The expansion of GBH Kids through the promotion of tremendous talent within our children’s media team and the creation of the general manager role reflects that exciting things are ahead for one of our fastest-growing departments here at GBH,'' said GBH president and CEO Jon Abbott. “As we continue to evolve and grow, I’m looking forward to working with our team to find new and innovative ways to educate, inspire, and entertain young audiences for years to come.”

In addition to creating Arthur, Greenwald produced Curious George, Martha Speaks, Postcards from Buster and Time Warp Trio.

“For over 35 years, Carol has brought her creative ideas to life, earning multiple awards for her brilliant leadership and production of some of the world’s most popular and iconic children’s programs,” said Terry Fitzpatrick, GBH VP for Children’s Media and Education. “No amount of accolades can truly capture the impact that she has made on children’s lives throughout her remarkable career. On behalf of everyone at GBH, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Carol for her countless and groundbreaking contributions to our organization.”