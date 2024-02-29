Paramount Plus’s ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Reunites Ziva and Tony

NCIS gets another spinoff when Paramount Plus debuts one starring Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly as Ziva and Tony. The series does not yet have a name, and production begins this year. There will be 10 episodes.

Ziva and Tony were on the flagship show, NCIS agents and partners outside of work. After Ziva’s supposed death in Israel, Tony left the NCIS team to raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter Tali in Paris.

The new season sees them raising their daughter together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they go on the run across Europe.

De Pablo and Weatherly executive produce with John McNamara, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals. McNamara is the showrunner.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles,” said McNamara. “Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount Plus have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

NCIS, short for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, began season 21 this month on CBS. Spinoffs have included NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS: Sydney debuted on CBS, and in Australia, last fall. Earlier this year, CBS announced the prequel NCIS: Origins.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” said Weatherly and de Pablo. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

The Paramount Plus series is produced by CBS Studios.