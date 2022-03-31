CBS Renews ‘NCIS’ Trio

CBS has renewed dramas NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles for the 2022-2023 season. NCIS will have season 20. NCIS: Hawaii will have season two and NCIS: Los Angeles will see season 14.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawaii, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NCIS is averaging just over 11 million viewers this season. Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law are in the cast.

NCIS: Hawaii is averaging nearly 8.3 million viewers. Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami are in the cast.

NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging nearly 7.3 million viewers. Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen are in the cast.

CBS previously renewed The Amazing Race, Survivor, Tough As Nails, Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, CSI: Vegas and Secret Celebrity Renovation. ■