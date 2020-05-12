Trending

Advertise with Us

By

2020 Editorial Calendar | MEDIA KIT Events

Laura Lubrano, Director of Sales, Media Entertainment & Tech, laura.lubrano@futurenet.com

Paul Mauriello, Ad Director, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, paul.mauriello@futurenet.com

Katrina Frazer, Account Manager, katrina.frazer@futurenet.com

Sho Harihara, Sales Representative, Japan, Yukari Media Incorporated, 81-64790-2222, mail1@yukarimedia.com