Newest ‘NCIS’ Series Set in Australia

CBS’s NCIS franchise gets its newest entry when NCIS: Sydney, set in Australia, debuts this fall. There are eight episodes, the first of which airs Monday, November 13 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, an eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) team up in a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check.

NCIS: Sydney was developed for Network 10 and Paramount Plus in Australia. The series will premiere on Paramount Plus Australia November 10.

The franchise includes flagship NCIS, which has been picked up for season 21; NCIS: Hawaii, which will have season three; NCIS: Los Angeles, which went for 14 seasons; and NCIS: New Orleans, which lasted seven seasons.

“NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we’re thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “With the addition of NCIS: Sydney, our studio and network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades.”

The series stars Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. They are joined by Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes.

NCIS: Sydney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series was created by Morgan O’Neill, an executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary.

