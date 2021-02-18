‘NCIS: New Orleans’ to End May 16

CBS drama NCIS: New Orleans will wrap when the season seven finale airs May 16. The show premiered in September 2014 and will reach 155 episodes. Scott Bakula stars.

“From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment, “from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”

Christopher Silber and Jan Nash are executive producers on the show.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” they said. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder are in the cast alongside Bakula. “Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” said Bakula. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

Silber, Nash and Bakula executive produce NCIS: New Orleans along with Chad Gomez Creasey¸ Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta and Mark Harmon.