Paramount Lines Up Special Programming, Events for Star Trek Day

Star Trek Day is September 8, and Paramount Global is celebrating with a special program hosted by Jerry O’Connell of Star Trek: Lower Decks. That day will also feature screenings of Lower Decks and other animated Star Trek programming across the U.S and beyond.

Star Trek, created by Gene Roddenberry, premiered on NBC on September 8, 1966.

O’Connell voices Commander Jack Ransom on Star Trek: Lower Decks. The special will include segments that look back at memorable moments across the 57 years of the franchise on TV, while showcasing flagship show Star Trek: Discovery and teasing the fourth season of Lower Decks. Both series are on Paramount Plus.

The special can be viewed on Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Mixable, and select CBS affiliates, along with Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com. It can also be seen on YouTube (Paramount Plus and Star Trek official channels), Twitch and Facebook.

CBS will air the first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds September 8.

There will be free screenings that day celebrating animated Star Trek programming, including four episodes of Lower Decks. They are lined up for Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and London.

Star Trek: The Animated Series launched on September 8, 50 years ago.

Star Trek stuff on Paramount Plus includes Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Discovery launched on CBS All Access in 2017. It will wrap after season five, which debuts next year.