‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Will End After Next Season

Star Trek: Discovery, a long-running original on Paramount Plus and, previously, CBS All Access, will end after its fifth season, which is set to launch in early 2024. The show premiered in 2017. Paramount Plus will celebrate Star Trek: Discovery with year-long celebrations, the network said, and appearances at key events.

“Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount Plus,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming. “The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building. This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

Star Trek shows on Paramount Plus include Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Discovery was the first original series developed specifically for U.S. audiences at CBS All Access.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise said: “As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world. The Trek universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we’d have made [Star Trek creator] Gene Roddenberry very proud.”

Sonequa Martin-Green plays Captain Michael Burnham in Discovery. Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz are also in the cast.

“Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life,” the pair continued. “Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for Star Trek. Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it.”

Martin-Green is a producer as well. “I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending,” said Martin-Green. “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of Trek with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. Sixty five episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

The final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise are co-showrunners. ■