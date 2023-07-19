Nexstar Promotes Larry Cottrill to GM of WCMH Columbus

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Larry Cottrill to VP and general manager of WCMH Columbus, Ohio, effective August 7.

The broadcaster also named Mitzi Coleman VP and general manager of WTRF, which serves Wheeling, West Virginia; Steubenville, Ohio; and parts of Western Pennsylvania.

Cottrill had been GM of Nexstar’s operations in Richmond, Virginia, including WRIC, which was acquired by Nexstar in 2017. Hew will report to Brandin Stewart, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar.

At WCHM, Cottrill succeeds Ken Freedman, who is retiring. after running the station since 2017.

“Larry is a great choice to succeed Ken as Vice President and General Manager of our Columbus media properties,” said Stewart. “He is extremely familiar with Nexstar, our multiplatform business model and our strategies for growth and service to the community. He’s done a great job at WRIC-TV, has been successful everywhere he’s been, and instinctively knows how to connect with viewers, advertisers and the community. I am looking forward to working with Larry in this new role and to continuing to burnish the reputation and legacy of NBC4. Ken has been a great leader for WCMH-TV, and an outstanding leader in the greater Columbus community—we wish him well in his retirement.”

Before WRIC, Cottrill held posts at WOWK, WTRF, WVNS-TV and WBOY.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to lead WCMH-TV’s broadcast and digital operations in Columbus, and to my colleagues at WRIC-TV for their tremendous effort and help over the last six years,” Cottrill said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the Columbus community and its viewers and advertisers. This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine it with Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions we offer viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors.”

Coleman has been market sales manager and station manager for KTVL Medford, Oregon, and its sister station NTVL-TV, since 2020.

She is taking over from Roger Lyons, who is retiring after serving as WTRF’s GM for 19 years.

Coleman will report to Traci Wilkinson, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar, and assumes her new post immediately.

“Mitzi is the ideal choice to succeed Roger and she will build on the station’s well-established legacy of outstanding local news and service to the community,” Wilkinson said. “Throughout her career, Mitzi has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for both linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Mitzi as she takes on this new role. Roger has done a tremendous job leading WTRF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Before joining KTVL, Coleman was senior region account manager for Spectrum Reach, the ad sales unit of Charter Communications.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to lead WTRF-TV’s broadcast and digital operations here in Wheeling and across parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania,” Coleman said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community and its viewers and advertisers. This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors.”