News 12 Long Island Hosts Congressional Debate Between Pilip and Suozzi

News 12 Long Island will host a debate between Republican Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi February 8. The two are running for Congress. The broadcast will run for an hour and Rich Barrabi, co-anchor of Mornings on News 12 and host of Power & Politics, will moderate.

The town hall-style debate will feature questions from audience members and from News 12 viewers. Voting begins February 13.

The debate will air on News 12, channel 12 on select local cable TV lineups, and on the News 12 app on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Pilip grew up in Ethiopia and moved to Israel at 12. She arrived in Long Island as an adult and was elected to the Nassau County Legislature in 2021.

Trained as an attorney and CPA, Suozzi is the former congressman for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove on Long Island.

The candidates are running in a special election for the seat formerly held by George Santos, in New York's third Congressional district, until he was expelled from Congress.

News 12 covers news in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Connecticut, Hudson Valley, Long Island, New Jersey and Westchester County, New York. Owned by Altice USA, it is available to subscribers of Optimum, Xfinity, Spectrum, Service Electric and Fios.