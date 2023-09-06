News 12’s Antoinette Biordi, Fox 5’s Bianca Peters Will Host ‘40 Under 40’ Awards During NYC TV Week

News 12 Long Island reporter and anchor Antoinette Biordi and Fox 5’s Good Day New York co-host Bianca Peters have been named as hosts of the 40 Under 40 Awards on Thursday, September 14, during NYC TV Week.

The honorees, who are profiled in the September issue of B+C Multichannel News magazine, will be celebrated at 230 Fifth in Manhattan.

Peters joined WNYW New York, known as Fox 5, in September of 2019 and was previously the co-host of Good Day Wakeup, weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m. She joined Fox 5 from WFOR Miami, Florida, where she served as a traffic anchor and sports reporter. Prior to that, she was a news anchor and reporter for KOBI in Medford, Oregon. Earlier she had been a host and segment producer for JUCE TV in Tustin, California after having been a host and reporter for ESPN’s X Games in Los Angeles. She began her career in broadcasting as a sports anchor and reporter for College Beat Productions in Long Beach, California. A graduate of California State University, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

Antoinette Biordi is a four-time Emmy Award winning reporter and anchor for News 12 Long Island and has been a TV reporter since 1997. She began her career as a “one man band reporter” producing, shooting, writing and editing daily stories for News Center 7 in Ithaca, New York. In 1998 she became a reporter/anchor for WETM (NBC) in Elmira, New York. In 1999 she worked at WNYT (NBC) in Albany, New York, and FOX 23 News in Albany. After five years in upstate New York, she jumped at the chance to be closer to home and began working as a freelance news reporter at News 12 Long Island before working full time at News 12 Westchester in 2003. In 2010, she transitioned to News 12 Long Island, where she is now a weekday reporter and weekend anchor.

NYC TV Week, produced by Future US publications Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV, includes Advanced Advertising, the Next TV Summit and the Hispanic TV Summit in addition to 40 Under 40.