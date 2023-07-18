‘MCN’ Names NYC TV Week 40 Under 40

Multichannel News has announced the 2023 “40 under 40” class to be celebrated during NYC TV Week this September.

Selected after a nomination process, these 40 women and men represent a range of companies and occupations in the media and entertainment industry, from programmers and distributors to technology and service providers.

For more information about the 40 Under 40 event at 230 Fifth on Thursday, September 14, and the honorees, please visit https://www.tvweek40under40.com/NYC . To learn more about NYC TV Week events please visit https://www.nyctvweek.com/ .

Cristina Arango, Vice President, Head of Business Development, Fubo.

Katie Beltz-Long, Vice President, Head of U.S. Demand Sales, Beachfront.

Melanie Brown, Vice President, Advanced TV, Tubi.

Amber Callahan, Vice President, Distribution, AMC Networks.

Lori Cassorla, Senior Vice President, Group Media Director, Investments, Mediahub.

Karen Chan, Group Director, Investment Innovation, GroupM.

Michael Chiodotti, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Endeavor Streaming.

Christina Chung, Vice President, Business Operations, Estrella Media.

Shawn Donilon, Executive Vice President, Government Relations, National Association of Broadcasters.

Matthew Duarte, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, YES Network.

David Dworin, Chief Product Officer, FreeWheel.

Matt Farina, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal.

Laura Florence, Senior Vice President, Global FAST Channels, Fremantle.

Meredith Garofalo, Freelance Meteorologist & Space/Science Correspondent, Spectrum News NY1.

Katie Gray, Director, Content Fulfillment & Vendor Management, A+E Networks.

Courtney Huber, Vice President, Partnership Marketing, Hallmark Media.

Marielle Kaar, Hallmark Media, Director, Preschool Production & Development, Nickelodeon.

Andrew Kaplan, Director, Research & Data, New York Interconnect.

Rob Kelly, Senior Director, Marketing, Ampersand.

Ryan Kristafer, Entertainment Anchor/Reporter, Fox 5 NY.

Dan Lanzano, Vice President, Advertising Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Dean LeCointe, Director, Networked Solutions, Sony Imaging and Professional Solutions -- Americas.

Abigail Neugebauer, Senior Director of Content, Magnolia Network, Warner Bros. Discovery

Molly O’Connor, Senior Vice President, Business Planning & Strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Andy Oh, Principal, Sports Partnerships, Amazon.

Matt Olson, Sports Media Agent, Creative Artists Agency.

Marc Paskin, Agent, UTA

Denise Peluso, Vice President, Research & Insights, BBC Studios.

Jackie Perez, Director, Business Development, Spectrum Reach.

Kendra Prasad, Vice President of Acquisition, The Farmer's Dog.

Cosmina Schulman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NESN.

Travis Scoles, Senior Vice President, Advanced Advertising, Paramount.

Jenna Silver, Senior Vice President, Industry Marketing, U.S. Advertising Sales, TelevisaUnivision.

Josh Sims, Fox NASCAR Studio Host & Reporter, Fox Sports.

Thomas Staples, Master Control Operator, Cheddar News.

Lindsay Stewart, Vice President, FAST & AVOD Revenue Strategy, AMC Networks.

Adam Verdugo, Executive Producer, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS News.

Brian Weiss, Vice President, Entertainment Programming and Multicast Networks, TEGNA.

Patrick West, Senior Manager — Sales, Amagi.

Travis Winkler, General Manager of Video & Audio, Bloomberg Media.