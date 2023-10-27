Next TV Launches Media & Entertainment 'Best in Market' Awards for 2023
Year-end awards from Future M&E brands salute tech innovations
Future's Best in Market Awards have returned!
If your company launched a product or brought new upgrades to an existing product in 2023 that has shone within the media & entertainment landscape, the now independent Media & Entertainment Best in Market awards are perfectly suited for you.
Brought to you by Next TV and sister outlets TV Tech and TVBEurope, these awards are great for those businesses looking to end the year in style and have their product crowned Media & Entertainment Best in Market award winners for 2023.
File your nomination here. Deadline is Nov. 28.
