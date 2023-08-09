Nominations Open for Wonder Women of NY 2024
Execs to be celebrated on March 21, 2024, at Ziegfeld Ballroom
Nominations (free) are now open for Wonder Women of New York City, the long-running Multichannel News celebration of women leaders in media, entertainment and broadband industries.
To nominate a Wonder Woman of New York, click this link. To read more about Wonder Women, visit mcnwonderwomen.com. The nomination window will close on September 22, 2023.
Wonder Women of New York will be profiled in B+C Multichannel News magazine. They will be honored at a gala luncheon on March 21, 2024, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.
