With Doug Geed Retiring, News 12 Long Island Names New Hosts For ‘The East End’

News 12 Long Island has named new hosts for the show The East End, with Doug Geed set to retire at the end of the year. Erin Colton and Joe Arena will host the show when 2024 begins.

Geed also anchors The News at 10, and signs off from the nightly newscast July 27. Arena will join the anchor team on the newscast.

Geed was a member of the News 12 team when the network launched in 1986.

“Doug Geed has provided News 12 Long Island viewers with incredible reporting over his 36-year career at the network, and we thank him for his countless contributions to our rich history,” said Kristin Malaspina, chief content officer at News 12. “Doug is synonymous with The East End, and as any Long Islander knows, there is nothing more local and loved than planning a visit ‘out east.’ Doug also became a household name for bringing Long Islanders the best in hyperlocal breaking news, most recently during the 10 p.m. hour, and we know he will be greatly missed by our local viewers.”

A weekly show, The East End offers viewers a look at the happenings and worthwhile destinations on Long Island’s north and south forks. North fork towns include Orient and Greenport, while the famed Hamptons are on the south fork. Premiering in 1997, it airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

News 12 Long Island also welcomes back reporter Cecilia Dowd, who spent almost a decade at the network before leaving for the newspaper Newsday. She will be a reporter for all daytime programs on News 12.

“As we look to the future of The East End and The News at 10, we are excited that several familiar faces and excellent journalists are onboard to lead the programs,” said Malaspina. “As Long Island residents and experts, Erin and Joe are uniquely prepared to take on The East End and showcase for viewers everything that eastern Long Island has to offer. We are thrilled for Joe to join the anchor desk at The News at 10 and to have Cecilia back at News 12 to report during our daytime broadcasts, ensuring viewers have all the news and updates they need at any time of the day.”

Colton anchors The Morning Show on News 12. She joined the network in 2004. Arena joined News 12 in 2022 as an evening anchor and reporter after stints at MSNBC, CNN and NBC Nightly News.

“I am immensely proud of my career at News 12 Long Island and am grateful that I had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people and tell impactful stories over the last three decades,” said Geed. “While I will miss being on air, I look forward to spending more time with my family and know that The East End and The News at Ten are in good hands with my talented colleagues.”

News 12 is owned by Altice.