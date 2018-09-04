Vaccaro, Malaspina Named to Posts at Altice USA News

Altice USA said it has named Chris Vaccaro and Kristin Malaspina to new posts as it expands the executive team at its news division.

Vaccaro, previously director of digital at baseball card maker Topps Co., was named VP digital, and Malaspina, most recently VP of distribution marketing at Starz, was named VP, marketing & audiences.

In his new post, Vaccaro will lead the transformation of Altice USA News into a digital-first enterprise and develop digital strategies and products.

Malaspina will be responsible for marketing and audience development across all media.

“Local news has never been more important, and we’re pleased that News 12 continues to be a trusted source of news and information in the communities we serve. i24News U.S. also continues to experience strong viewership growth and expanded distribution, bringing a unique global perspective on breaking news and current affairs,” said Michael Schreiber, executive VP at Altice USA and president of Altice USA News. “Our news team is comprised of the most talented journalists and staff in the news business, and we are incredibly excited to welcome these talented individuals and look forward to the ongoing success of our news businesses.”