Netflix Tops NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Netflix garnered the most NAACP Image Awards nominations in the television category, the civil-rights organization said Thursday (January 25).

The streaming service drew 14 nominations to top all television and streaming services, including three for its freshman comedy series Survival of the Thickest, according to the NAACP. The NAACP Image Awards honor Black excellence in the entertainment industry.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary will look to repeat in the outstanding comedy series category against Survival of the Thickest, Prime Video’s Harlem, CBS’s The Neighborhood and UnPrisoned from Hulu and Onyx Collective.

In the best drama category, Peacock’s Bel-Air will battle Hulu’s Black Cake, NBC’s Found, Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and FX’s Snowfall for top honors.

Angela Bassett will look to secure her third straight statuette for best actress in a drama series for her role in Fox’s 9-1-1, while Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) looks to repeat in the best actress in a comedy series category.

Syndicated show Sherri will look to make it back-to-back wins in the Outstanding Talk Series category.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri will look to add to her Emmy and Golden Globe honors with a victory in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category against last year’s category winner, Janell James from Abbott Elementary.

BET and CBS will simulcast the March 16 NAACP Image Awards ceremony.

THE NOMINEES

Shows and stars vying for 2024 NAACP Image Awards in the television category:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

UnPrisoned (Hulu/Onyx)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood (CBS)

Delroy Lindo, UnPrisoned (Hulu/Onyx)

Dulé Hill, The Wonder Years (ABC)

Mike Epps, The Upshaws (Netflix)

Tone Bell, Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington, UnPrisoned (Hulu/Onyx)

Meagan Good, Harlem (Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Roy Wood Jr., The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Tyler Lepley, Harlem (Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Shoniqua Shandai , Harlem (Prime Video)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel–Air (Peacock)

Black Cake (Hulu)

Found (NBC)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Snowfall (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris, Snowfall (FX)

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem (MGM Plus)

Idris Elba, Hijack (Apple TV Plus)

Jabari Banks, Bel–Air (Peacock)

Jesse L. Martin, The Irrational (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9–1–1 (Fox)

India Ria Amarteifio, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told (Apple TV Plus)

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer (CBS)

Zoe Saldaña, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes, Bel–Air (Peacock)

Amin Joseph, Snowfall (FX)

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem (MGM Plus)

LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Arsema Thomas, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Gail Bean, Snowfall (FX)

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story (BET Plus)

Heist 88 (Showtime)

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount Plus)

Swarm (Prime Video)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Brian Tyree Henry, Class of ’09 (FX)

Courtney B. Vance, Heist 88 (Showtime)

Keith Powers, The Perfect Find (Netflix)

Lance Reddick, The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial (Showtime)

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Chlöe Bailey, Praise This (Peacock)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)

Gabrielle Union, The Perfect Find (Netflix)

Meagan Good, Buying Back My Daughter (Lifetime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Anthony Payne II, Binged To Death (MTV)

Damon Wayans, Cinnamon (Tubi)

Damson Idris, Swarm (Prime Video)

Don Cheadle, Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

Jharrel Jerome, Full Circle (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

CCH Pounder, Full Circle (HBO/Max)

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

Phylicia Rashad, Heaven Down Here (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Tisha Campbell, Every Breath She Takes (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20: Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water — A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill (theGrio Cable Network)

The ReidOut (MSNBC)

Into America (MSNBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (ABC News/Disney Media Distribution)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Barbecue Showdown (Netflix)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Nat Geo Wild)

Wild ’N Out (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)