Netflix Moving Forward On 'Bridgerton' Spinoff

Netflix is at work on a Bridgerton spinoff, a limited series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte from season one. Shonda Rhimes will write the series and executive produce alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Besides a young Queen Charlotte, the series will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Bela Bajaria, head of global TV, Netflix. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

The project does not yet have a title.

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” said Rhimes, CEO of Shondaland. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.”

Bridgerton premiered on Christmas 2020. Season two, with Chirs Van Dusen running the show, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love.

Shondaland announced that Jess Brownell will be showrunner for seasons three and four.