‘Bridgerton’ Gets Seasons Three and Four on Netflix

Netflix has ordered seasons three and four of Shondaland’s hit drama Bridgerton. The network shared the news on social media via a message from Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton’s scandal-sheet scribe.

It read:

Esteemed members of the Ton,

It seems we have a rather special announcement.

Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four.

This author shall have to purchase more ink…

Yours truly,

Lady Whistledown

Lady Whistledown also shared word of season two being ordered in January.

The show, about siblings looking for love in Regency-era London, premiered Christmas Day. Based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels, Bridgerton has Chris Van Dusen as showrunner. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce with Van Dusen.

Netflix said Bridgerton had the strongest start of any Netflix original series.

Phoebe Dynever, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan and Ruby Barker are in the cast. Julie Andrews voices Lady Whistledown.