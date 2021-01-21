‘Bridgerton’ Gets Season Two on Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of period drama Bridgerton. The Shonda Rhimes series premiered on Christmas Day 2020.

Netflix shared the news on social media. “Season 2 is coming,” the video said.

It also shared “in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.”

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton will return to production in the spring of 2021. The author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Voiced by Julie Andrews, Lady Whistledown writes an upper-class scandal sheet in the series.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels.

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society,” is how Netflix describes the series. The streamer added that “This smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London's high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.”

Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan are in the cast.

Chris Van Dusen, formerly of Scandal, is the showrunner on Bridgerton. He is executive producing, alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers through Shondaland.