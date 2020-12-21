Shonda Rhimes Drama ‘Bridgerton’ on Netflix Christmas Day

London period piece Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, starts on Netflix Dec. 25. Shonda Rhimes is behind the show.

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society,” is how Netflix describes the series. The streamer added that “This smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London's high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.”

Chris Van Dusen, formerly of Scandal, is the showrunner on Bridgerton. He is executive producing, alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers through Shondaland.

Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan are in the cast.

The first of Quinn’s many Bridgerton books is called Bridgerton: The Duke and I.