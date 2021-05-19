Freeform’s Tara Duncan to Spearhead Disney’s Onyx Collective

Freeform president Tara Duncan has been tapped to oversee Disney General Entertainment's Onyx Collective, a new Hulu-based content brand that will feature original content from creators of color and underrepresented voices.

The brand, announced Tuesday during Disney’s virtual upfront presentation, will officially launch with the acquired documentary, Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised), which launches on July 2.

Onyx will also feature documentary series The 1619 Project, based The New York Times Magazine and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones's project of the same name. Lionsgate, Roger Ross Williams and Oprah Winfrey will produce the project, which examines the legacy of slavery in America and how it shaped nearly all aspects of society.

In addition, all non-Marvel titles produced by Ryan Coogler’s Proximity production company will also appear within the Onyx Collective brand.

“We’re building a home where creators of color are inspired, empowered and have unparalleled access to reach audiences around the world,” said Duncan, who will continue to serve as Freeform president. “This artist-first approach will make Onyx Collective synonymous with entertaining, brave and bold ideas told from a distinct point of view. I’m humbled by the opportunity and all of the possibilities.”

Also at the upfront, ABC announced the launch of Women of the Movement anthology series which will debut with the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmet was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South.

