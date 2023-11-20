Kerry Washington’s ‘UnPrisoned’ Gets Season Two on Hulu

Kerry Washington drama UnPrisoned is getting a second season. It streams on Hulu and is an Onyx Collective series.

Washington plays a single mother and Delroy Lindo portrays her father. Inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s life, the show looks at Lindo’s Edwin character getting out of prison and moving in with daughter Paige and her teen son.

Onyx Collective called the show its most-viewed premiere on Hulu.

UnPrisoned is executive produced by McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.

ABC Signature produces the show. Season one had eight episodes and debuted in March.

Onyx Collective is part of Disney Entertainment Television. It features programming from creators of color and underrepresented voices.