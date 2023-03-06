Netflix's `Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (March 6-12)

Netflix brings back iconic crime detective John Luther in a new original movie, one of several original shows debuting during the first full week of March.

The film, Luther: The Fallen Sun – based on the former BBC crime drama series Luther – debuts March 10 and continues the exploits of the brilliant but disgraced detective played by Idris Elba. Also appearing in the movie are Cythia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 6 to March 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 6 – History of the World Part II (comedy anthology) – Hulu

March 6 – Perry Mason (returning series) – HBO

March 6 – Rain Dogs (comedy) – HBO

March 9 – School Sprints (drama) – Paramount Plus

March 10 – Moonshine (drama) – Freevee

March 10 – UnPrisoned (dramedy) – Hulu

March 12 – A Spy Among Friends (drama) – MGM Plus