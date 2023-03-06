Netflix's `Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (March 6-12)

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services

Netflix's 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'
(Image credit: Netflix )

Netflix brings back iconic crime detective John Luther in a new original movie, one of several original shows debuting during the first full week of March.

The film, Luther: The Fallen Sun – based on the former BBC crime drama series Luther – debuts March 10 and continues the exploits of the brilliant but disgraced detective played by Idris Elba. Also appearing in the movie are Cythia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 6 to March 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 6 – History of the World Part II (comedy anthology) – Hulu

March 6 – Perry Mason (returning series) – HBO

March 6 – Rain Dogs (comedy) – HBO

March 9 – School Sprints (drama) – Paramount Plus

March 10 – Moonshine (drama) – Freevee

March 10 – UnPrisoned (dramedy) – Hulu

March 12 – A Spy Among Friends (drama) – MGM Plus

R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.