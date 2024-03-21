NBC Renews ‘Chicago’ Shows, Two ‘Law & Order’ Series
Fate of ‘Organized Crime’ to be determined
NBC has renewed Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU for the 2024-2025 season.
The fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime is “still in discussion,” the network said.
All five shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.
Dick Wolf is behind Wolf Entertainment.
Chicago Med, in season nine, is averaging 10.5 million viewers (L+35) this season, NBC said. Chicago Fire, in season 12, is averaging 12.6 million viewers and Chicago P.D., in season 11, is averaging 12.0 million.
Law & Order: SVU, in season 25, is averaging 11.2 million viewers and In season 23, Law & Order is tallying 7.7 million.
Law & Order returned in 2022, 12 years after its cancellation in 2010.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid