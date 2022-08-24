NBC Offers ‘Law & Order’ Mega-Crossover September 22

The Law & Order franchise is bringing all three of its various shows’ casts together for a crossover event on NBC Thursday, September 22, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere event intertwines cast and plotlines from Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

All are Dick Wolf shows. It represents the first time the three shows’ casts come together.

NBC promises “a singular and all-encompassing three-hour story.”

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCU Television and Streaming. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

It begins with a young girl shot in cold blood. Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

Law & Order: Organized Crime goes first that night, then Law & Order: SVU and finally Law & Order.

The telecast was written by Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan. The first two hours are directed by Jean de Segonzac, with Alex Hall helming the final hour. The Law & Order brand is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” Wolf said. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

The crossover will air the next day on Peacock. ■