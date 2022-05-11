‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has renewed Law & Order for season 22, and Law & Order: Organized Crime for season three. Law & Order premiered in February after being cancelled in 2010. It had 20 seasons before the 2010 cancellation.

NBC previously renewed Law & Order: SVU for season 24. All are Dick Wolf shows.

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi star in Law & Order. Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson star in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Wolf, Barry O’Brien, Terry Miller, John Polson, Forney and Jankowski executive produce.

“Dreams do come true,” said Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. ■