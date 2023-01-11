Milo Ventimiglia Drama 'The Company You Keep' Premieres on ABC February 19

The Company You Keep, about a con man and undercover CIA agent who fall for each other, debuts on ABC February 19. Milo Ventimiglia plays the con man and Catherine Haena Kim portrays the agent.

“While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences,” said ABC.

William Fichtner, Tim Chio, Freda Foh Shen and James Saito are also in the cast.

The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series titled My Fellow Citizens.

Ventimiglia played Jack on This Is Us and Jess on The Gilmore Girls.

Executive producers and co-showrunners are Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer. Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures) executive produce, along with Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman (Gratitude Productions).

The series is produced by 20th Television. ■