MeTV Offers Back-to-School Programming Event

MeTV holds a back-to-school programming stunt with shows focused on school on Sunday, August 27. “Back to School with Me” features school-themed episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Brady Bunch, Leave It to Beaver and Saved By the Bell, among other vintage series.

Saved By the Bell starts things off at 9 a.m. ET/PT August 27 with the episode “The Last Weekend”. Zack and Stacy hope to spend the last day at the beach resort together, but Carosi doesn’t approve of their romance, and a secret admirer is sending Slater love letters.

Other episodes see Marcia Brady fretting about being a freshman on The Brady Bunch, Wally stressing a history test on Leave It to Beaver, and Isaac hiding from his high school teacher on The Love Boat.

Episodes from The Flintstones, The Jetsons, The Beverly Hillbillies, Gilligan’s Island and Mama’s Family also make up the Back to School with Me event, which concludes at 6:30 p.m. August 27.

MeTV is part of Weigel Broadcasting.