‘Collector’s Call’ Season Three on MeTV Starting March 27

Season three of MeTV original series Collector’s Call premieres Sunday, March 27 in the 6:30 p.m. ET/PT slot. There are 23 episodes and Lisa Whelchel hosts.

In each episode, Whelchel and an expert appraiser go inside the homes of collectors, exploring the treasure troves centered around pop culture fandom and nostalgic memorabilia. The collector must then decide between keeping a treasure or swapping it for what MeTV calls “a new coveted trophy,” another nostalgic item the collector desperately desires.

“The return of Collector’s Call with Lisa Whelchel is something we are very excited to bring to the MeTV viewers,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Lisa is wonderful and seeing the amazing collections and hearing the stories of the collectors touches a chord with our viewers. This show is a fun, contemporary way to explore nostalgia that connects with audiences and helps us broaden the MeTV brand in a unique and appealing way.”

The season premiere examines Patrick Brickley’s collection of movie and TV props, from the likes of Seinfeld, Good Will Hunting and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

“This season takes the series to a whole new level of amazement, fun and surprise,” said Whelchel. “Some of the collections we’ll see are museum-worthy, with home takeovers devoted to displaying beloved treasures, each one with a heart-warming story behind it.”

Whelchel portrayed Blair on The Facts of Life. Before that, she was a Mousketeer on The New Mickey Mouse Club. She was also on season 25 of Survivor: Philippines. ■