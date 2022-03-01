‘Collector’s Call’ Season Three on MeTV Starting March 27
By Michael Malone published
Lisa Whelchel hosts unscripted show about serious collectors of pop culture loot
Season three of MeTV original series Collector’s Call premieres Sunday, March 27 in the 6:30 p.m. ET/PT slot. There are 23 episodes and Lisa Whelchel hosts.
In each episode, Whelchel and an expert appraiser go inside the homes of collectors, exploring the treasure troves centered around pop culture fandom and nostalgic memorabilia. The collector must then decide between keeping a treasure or swapping it for what MeTV calls “a new coveted trophy,” another nostalgic item the collector desperately desires.
“The return of Collector’s Call with Lisa Whelchel is something we are very excited to bring to the MeTV viewers,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Lisa is wonderful and seeing the amazing collections and hearing the stories of the collectors touches a chord with our viewers. This show is a fun, contemporary way to explore nostalgia that connects with audiences and helps us broaden the MeTV brand in a unique and appealing way.”
The season premiere examines Patrick Brickley’s collection of movie and TV props, from the likes of Seinfeld, Good Will Hunting and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
“This season takes the series to a whole new level of amazement, fun and surprise,” said Whelchel. “Some of the collections we’ll see are museum-worthy, with home takeovers devoted to displaying beloved treasures, each one with a heart-warming story behind it.”
Whelchel portrayed Blair on The Facts of Life. Before that, she was a Mousketeer on The New Mickey Mouse Club. She was also on season 25 of Survivor: Philippines. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.