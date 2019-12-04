Season Two of ‘Collector’s Call’ on MeTV Jan. 12

Season two of Collector’s Call, MeTV’s original series, starts up Sunday, Jan. 12th. MeTV will have 26 episodes. Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair on The Facts of Life, hosts.

The show sees Whelchel meet with the biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia to give viewers an inside look at rarely-seen private collections, ranging from “the precious to the priceless,” said MeTV.

“Lisa is the perfect host to call on these amazing collectors and introduce viewers to their treasured collections,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman, Weigel Broadcasting Co., which owns MeTV. “She brings a special charm to each collector’s world that makes this series a unique original program with heart and soul.”

Professional appraisers put an estimated value on the collectibles, and try to tempt the collectors to sell.

Among the items viewers will get to see in season two are the original concept drawing for Star Trek’s USS Enterprise, rare Batman costumes worn by star Adam West, guitars signed by the Eagles and Bruce Springsteen, a massive sneaker “vault” containing over 300 pairs of iconic shoes, an Italian Stallion robe signed by Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, the very first-edition Barbie Doll, handwritten lyrics and notes from Elton John and songwriter Bernie Taupin, and vehicles from the James Bond film franchise.

“I’m thrilled to be back for another season and explore new and amazing collections,” said Whelchel. “For as much as I’ve found collectors have in common – a deep passion for collecting, the thrill of hunting down new pieces and a real excitement to share their collection with others – it’s amazing how different the collections are.”