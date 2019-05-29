MeTV Orders Second Season of ‘Collector’s Call’

MeTV will bring back its first original series, Collector’s Call, for season two. Hosted by Lisa Whelchel, formerly of The Facts of Life, the second season starts in 2020 and will have 26 episodes.

The unscripted series depicts Whelchel meeting major collectors of pop culture memorabilia. Professional appraisers put an estimated value on the collectibles, and try to tempt the collectors to sell.

“I had such an amazing time meeting collectors and their out-of-this-world collections in season one, that I can’t wait to hit the road and explore even more unbelievable collections in season two,” said Whelchel. “The only thing more captivating than the items in these collections are the people who go to incredible lengths to acquire them.”

Season one, which began April 7, has 13 episodes. It airs Sundays at 10 p.m. It has featured a collection of first-edition Harry Potter books with notes from author J.K. Rowling to her father, a handmade toy by Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum, the telephone used on The Dick Van Dyke Show and locks of hair belonging to Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.

“It’s hard to not be impressed, and a little bit curious, about anybody who has locks of a president’s hair,” Whelchel told B&C before premiere.

Weigel Broadcasting Company owns MeTV, a multicast network whose name is short for Memorable Entertainment Television. Its shows include Gilligan’s Island, Hogan’s Heroes, The Love Boat and The Facts of Life.