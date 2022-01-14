MeTV Moves Up ‘Full House’ Premiere Following Bob Saget’s Death

MeTV will air what it calls “special Danny Tanner” Full House episodes Sunday, January 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. ET/PT. Bob Saget, who died January 9, played Tanner.

Full House will begin airing on its regular day and time slot on MeTV Sunday, January 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

“MeTV was planning to introduce Full House to our schedule in February, pairing it with another timeless family, the Brady's and their bunch,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of MeTV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Now our plans are to introduce Full House this weekend as a tribute to the beloved Bob Saget, AKA ‘America's Dad.’ Watching the series takes on new meaning for fans of the program, with viewers from all generations able to come together and celebrate Bob in his most memorable TV series.”

MeTV has a Valentine’s Day-themed Full House marathon Sunday, February 13 from 12 to 6 p.m. ET/PT.

Created by Jeff Franklin, Full House aired on ABC from 1987-1995. Danny Tanner was a talk show host and widower. John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were also in the cast. ■