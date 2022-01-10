Comedian Bob Saget Dies at 65
By John Eggerton published
Found unresponsive in Orlando hotel room
Comedian Bob Saget has died in an Orlando Hotel room, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office tweeted in a statement.
Saget, 65, was best known for his co-starring role in the wholesome family sitcom Full House, but also for his blue stand-up material. He was on the Florida swing of his most recent stand-up tour. Saget tweeted Dec. 8: "Loving beyond words being on tour —And doing an all new show of standup and music."
In an interview earlier this week on WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, where he was headed after Orlando, Saget said he was not talking politics or religion on this tour, adding: "I Just want to make people Laugh."
Full House aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995, with Saget playing Danny Tanner.
