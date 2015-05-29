Bob Saget Returning for Netflix’s ‘Full House’ Sequel

Another key Full House cast member is confirmed to return for Netflix’s upcoming revival Fuller House.

Bob Saget, who starred as Danny Tanner on the former ABC sitcom, will appear on the 13-episode sequel, which is scheduled to premiere next year. John Stamos, who is executive producing along with original creator Jeff Franklin, made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter account:

“Last but not least-best piece of casting yet. The great @bobsaget will be joining our show on @netfilx - this completes the perfect reunon! [sic]” Saget himself confirmed on his own account.

Saget and Stamos join other Full House returning cast members Dave Coulier, Lori Laughlin, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will not return for Fuller House.