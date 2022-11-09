MeTV Airs ‘M*A*S*H’ Finale on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, MeTV will air the M*A*S*H series finale. Alan Alda directed the episode, titled Goodbye, Farewell and Amen. It aired in February 1983 and more than 105 million viewers tuned in.

MeTV Remembers the M*A*S*H Finale is on November 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, with the uncut series finale as its centerpiece. MeTV will feature interviews with the cast and creators, who share their memories of the landmark show and its finale.

MeTV airs the finale every year on Veterans Day.

A dark comedy, M*A*S*H detailed the exploits of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in the Korean War. Loretta Swit, Gary Burghoff, Mike Farrell and Jamie Farr were in the cast with Alda. Larry Gelbart developed the show.

Vintage-TV network MeTV airs two M*A*S*H episodes starting at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and again on Sunday. ■