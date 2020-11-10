MeTV, Start TV Salute Veterans

Classic television network MeTV marks Veterans’ Day Nov. 11 with MeTV Remembers the M*A*S*H Finale. The special, looking at the landmark 1983 TV event, airs at 7 p.m. ET that day. M*A*S*H was on CBS 1972 to 1983. Cast members, including Alan Alda, Loretta Swit and Jamie Farr, sit for interviews.

Sister network Start TV, which showcases strong female characters in procedural dramas, will salute women in the military with original vignettes Nov. 9-13 as part of My Start Story Salutes Women of the Military. Five shorts, at 30 and 60 seconds, profile women from each of the five military branches. Deputy Sector Commander Zeita Merchant of the Coast Guard aired Nov. 9.

Weigel Broadcasting owns diginets MeTV and Start TV.