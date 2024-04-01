Matthew Galka Named National Correspondent at Sinclair
Will be in the DC bureau, and will report for ‘The National Desk’
Matthew Galka has been named national correspondent at Sinclair Broadcast Group, working out of the company’s DC bureau. Galka will report for the syndicated show The National Desk.
He comes from CBN News, short for Christian Broadcasting Network. He has also worked at KSAZ Phoenix, WCTV Tallahassee and Capitol News Service.
“Matt has a passion for thought-provoking stories and a history of deep reporting. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, where his expertise will further strengthen our Capitol Hill coverage,” said Scott Livingston, Sinclair senior VP of news.
Galka was also an adjunct professor in the Florida A&M journalism program.
“I immediately jumped at the opportunity to join Sinclair because of their track record and commitment to high quality journalism,” Galka said. “I’m looking forward to contributing impactful stories to their stations around the country.”
Galka has a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac and a bachelor’s from Syracuse, where he played football.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.