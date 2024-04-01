Matthew Galka Named National Correspondent at Sinclair

Matthew Galka has been named national correspondent at Sinclair Broadcast Group, working out of the company’s DC bureau. Galka will report for the syndicated show The National Desk.

He comes from CBN News, short for Christian Broadcasting Network. He has also worked at KSAZ Phoenix, WCTV Tallahassee and Capitol News Service.

“Matt has a passion for thought-provoking stories and a history of deep reporting. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, where his expertise will further strengthen our Capitol Hill coverage,” said Scott Livingston, Sinclair senior VP of news.

Galka was also an adjunct professor in the Florida A&M journalism program.

“I immediately jumped at the opportunity to join Sinclair because of their track record and commitment to high quality journalism,” Galka said. “I’m looking forward to contributing impactful stories to their stations around the country.”

Galka has a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac and a bachelor’s from Syracuse, where he played football.