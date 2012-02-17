Livingston Named VP of News forSinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has announced that Scott

Livingston has been named vice president of news for Sinclair Television Group.

Livingston will lead the 41 stations

that air local news. Most recently, he served as the news director of Sinclair's

flagship station, WBFF Baltimore (a Fox affiliate).

Sinclair President and CEO, David Smith, said, "We are

pleased to promote Scott into this well-deserving position. His years of

experience overseeing highly-successful newscasts are invaluable, especially

when you consider the size of our news franchise he will be leading. Scott has

been charged with the ultimate goal of ensuring that each of our news

operations is delivering high-quality, informative news stories that matter to

our local audiences and make a difference in their respective markets."