Livingston Named VP of News forSinclair
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has announced that Scott
Livingston has been named vice president of news for Sinclair Television Group.
Livingston will lead the 41 stations
that air local news. Most recently, he served as the news director of Sinclair's
flagship station, WBFF Baltimore (a Fox affiliate).
Sinclair President and CEO, David Smith, said, "We are
pleased to promote Scott into this well-deserving position. His years of
experience overseeing highly-successful newscasts are invaluable, especially
when you consider the size of our news franchise he will be leading. Scott has
been charged with the ultimate goal of ensuring that each of our news
operations is delivering high-quality, informative news stories that matter to
our local audiences and make a difference in their respective markets."
