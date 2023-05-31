Lisa Ling Named CBS News Contributor

Lisa Ling has been named a contributor at CBS News, and will offer reporting and feature pieces across the division’s broadcasts and platforms. She will come on board this summer and be based in Los Angeles.

Ling has spent more than eight years as the executive producer of This Is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN. She was also behind the six-part HBO Max documentary series Take Out that came out last year.

“Lisa delivers some of the most authentic, human and revealing interviews because of how she embeds with communities and the people she covers,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said. “It gives her and us a chance to communicate the pulse of the country and the world in a more experiential way. From war coverage at Channel One News to the anchor table at The View to numerous cable series that showcase her immersive journalism, Lisa Ling is a multi-talented reporter and storyteller that we are thrilled to add to our roster of world-class network talent.”

Before CNN, Ling spent six years as the executive producer and host of Our America at OWN. She was also host of National Geographic Ultimate Explorer. Previously, Ling was a co-host on ABC’s The View for three years and contributed to ABC’s Nightline. She started at Channel One News.

“I can’t think of a better home for my style of reporting than CBS News, given its tradition of exceptional news gathering and thoughtful storytelling,” said Ling. “I’m honored to be working with this venerable organization to tell the stories of people behind the headlines whose voices need to be heard.”

Ling is also the co-author of Somewhere Inside: One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home with her sister, Laura, and co-author of Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood with Joanne B. Eicher.